Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 341,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.