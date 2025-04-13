Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 13.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price dropped 13.8% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 1,567,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.