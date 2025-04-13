Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $585,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $190.34.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
