Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

