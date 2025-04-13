VPR Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VPR Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

