VPR Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

VPR Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

