WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,130,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $543.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

