WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.66. The firm has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

