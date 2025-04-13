WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

