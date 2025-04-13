West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,851,000 after buying an additional 676,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,879,000 after buying an additional 563,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $145,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $394.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

