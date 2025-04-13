Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

