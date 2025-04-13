Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 194,125 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $5,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,872,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

WYNN stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

