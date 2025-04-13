Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YUM opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.