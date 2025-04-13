Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.00. 145,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 223,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Zedcor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.84 million, a P/E ratio of 745.49 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

