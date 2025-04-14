1,307 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $377.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.13 and a 200 day moving average of $355.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.