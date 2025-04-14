138,204 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,593,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

