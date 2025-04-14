175,600 Shares in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $863.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

