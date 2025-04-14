21,498 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,173,000 after buying an additional 468,203 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

