21,897 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 525,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,747,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $109.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

