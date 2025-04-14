27,400 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after buying an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 0.8 %

BlackLine stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BL

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.