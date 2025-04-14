27,883 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

