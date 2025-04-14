28,038 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE KMPR opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
