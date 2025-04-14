285,061 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 285,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 157,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

ACGL opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.