3,690 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $297.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $299.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.