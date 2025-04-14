56,107 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

