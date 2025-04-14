9,015 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $90,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after buying an additional 525,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

