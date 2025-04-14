AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BUFC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $38.30. 33,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,973. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.