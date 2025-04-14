Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

