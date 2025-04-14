Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 35,060 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 411.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $113,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.2 %

NCLH stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

