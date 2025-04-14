Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 9,423 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,491,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 162,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

