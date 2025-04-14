Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

