Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Trex by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Trex by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

