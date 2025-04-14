Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

View Our Latest Report on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.