Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXY stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 million, a PE ratio of -116.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

