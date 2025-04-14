Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,306 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Choreo LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

