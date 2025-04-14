Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 186,932 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $560,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of RWM opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

