Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 98,426 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,426 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,351,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

