Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,276,000 after buying an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $456,963,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $102.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

