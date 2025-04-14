AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 179,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 357,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.35 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

