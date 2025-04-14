Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 16,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
