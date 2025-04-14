Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 16,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AFLYY. Citigroup cut Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFLYY

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.