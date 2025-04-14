Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 647,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $114.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,592 shares of company stock valued at $308,485,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

