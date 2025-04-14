Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 41.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.