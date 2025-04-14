Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 41.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
