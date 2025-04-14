Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 13.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 38,509,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 35,454,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.
About Alien Metals
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alien Metals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Winning Plays Outperforming the S&P This Year
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Recession Resistant Stocks as Tariff Battles Ramp Up Risk
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.