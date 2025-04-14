Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 13.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 38,509,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 35,454,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Alien Metals alerts:

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd is a minerals exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company is currently developing its flagship Hancock Iron Ore Project, with the aim to produce DSO iron ore (direct shipping ore). By acquiring the Hancock Iron Ore Project, the Brockman Iron Ore Project and the Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project, Alien Metals has turned all three projects into the Western Hancock Tenement and seeks to develop it with its 100% owned subsidiary the Iron Ore Company of Australia (IOCA).

Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.