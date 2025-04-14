Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 145.27%.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ALOD stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362. Allied Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $650,095.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

