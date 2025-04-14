Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 520,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $176.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,297 shares of company stock worth $20,804,770. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.