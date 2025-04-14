Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 1,651,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,991,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.