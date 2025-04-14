American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.70. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

