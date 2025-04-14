Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Holdings Lowered by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,641 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 439,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

