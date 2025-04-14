Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.