Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $11.76

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 3,309.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

